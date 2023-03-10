HIF Global Selects Siemens Energy to Supply Electrolyzers to New Texas Efuels Facility

HIF Global selects Siemens Energy to provide electrolyzers to new Texas eFuels facility.

HIF Global, the arena’s main eFuels corporate, and Siemens Energy reached an settlement which might permit Siemens Energy to extend its electrolyzer production capability past its prior to now introduced plans.

This settlement will help HIF Global in acquiring enough capability for the HIF Matagorda eFuels Facility. The electrolyzers will combination an anticipated capability of roughly 1.8 gigawatts (GW) to reinforce roughly 300,000 tonnes in step with 12 months of inexperienced hydrogen manufacturing.

Cesar Norton, CEO of HIF Global, stated:

We face a time of implausible growth in hydrogen manufacturing amid world provide chain demanding situations.

“The agreement with Siemens Energy allows for electrolyzer deliveries which could support the start of construction as early as the first part of 2024 for the HIF Matagorda eFuels Facility. We look forward to starting construction at the pioneering Texas green hydrogen and eFuels facility, with Siemens Energy’s industry leading electrolyzer design and manufacturing strength.”

Stefano Innocenzi, SVP, Sustainable Energy Systems of Siemens Energy stated:

Hydrogen and powerto-X programs equivalent to eFuels will play a key function within the power transition.

“To ramp up this new industry, we need many projects, including large-scale ones, and investors and off-takers who are willing to make a promise for the future. These agreements give us planning certainty, creating the basis for ramping up the technology and the industry as a whole.”

The HIF Matagorda eFuels Facility would be the first international scale eFuels facility, situated in Matagorda County, Texas. HIF and Siemens Energy are engaged in entrance finish engineering and design for 1.8 GW of Silyzer 300 polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that may use renewable power to separate hydrogen from water, leading to roughly 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen in step with 12 months.

The inexperienced hydrogen shall be applied along side recycled carbon dioxide to produce carbon-neutral eFuels, which might be chemically an identical to fuels used these days and will subsequently be dropped-in to current engines with none adjustments required. The inexperienced hydrogen and eFuels produced through the HIF Matagorda eFuels Facility shall be in a position to convert roughly part one million vehicles to carbon impartial as early as 2027.

About HIF Global

HIF Global is the arena’s main eFuels corporate, growing tasks to convert hydrogen the usage of lowcost renewable energy into carbon-neutral liquid eFuels that may be transported and used in current infrastructure. The identify HIF represents the venture of the corporate: to supply Highly Innovative Fuels to make decarbonization of the planet conceivable.

HIF Chile, HIF USA, HIF Asia Pacific, and HIF EMEA are wholly owned subsidiaries of HIF Global. HIF Global produced the primary liters of man-made Fuels from the Haru Oni Demonstration Facility in Magallanes, Chile in December 2022 and intends to start development of the economic scale HIF Matagorda eFuels Facility in Texas in 1Q2024. For extra information, seek advice from www.hifglobal.com.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is among the international’s main power era corporations. The corporate works with its consumers and companions on power methods for the long run, thus supporting the transition to a extra sustainable international. With its portfolio of goods, answers, and services and products, Siemens Energy covers virtually all the power worth chain – from energy technology and transmission to garage.

The portfolio contains typical and renewable power era, equivalent to gasoline and steam generators, hybrid energy vegetation operated with hydrogen, and tool turbines and transformers. More than 50 p.c of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake within the indexed corporate Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy an international marketplace chief for renewable energies.

An estimated one-sixth of the electrical energy generated international is in accordance with applied sciences from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs greater than 92,000 other folks international in additional than 90 nations and generated earnings of round €29 billion in fiscal 12 months 2022. More on www.siemens-energy.com.

