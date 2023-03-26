Hialeah Gardens drive-by shooting leaves 1 man dead, authorities say

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man lifeless in Hialeah Gardens on Friday night, authorities stated.
According to Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta, Hialeah Gardens police answered to a shooting name round 6;30 p.m., close to the 10000 block of Northwest 138th Street.
Authorities stated a motive force crashed a truck into a close-by fence all the way through the shooting.
Detectives stated they came upon a white male motive force, believed to be round 40 years outdated, affected by a gunshot wound.
According to Zabaleta, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue answered and pronounced him lifeless on the scene.
The sufferer has no longer been recognized by way of police.
Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is requested to name Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
