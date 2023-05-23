Hernando County’s Buddy Ball is one step closer to getting mats for players

The ABC Action News Gives marketing campaign, in partnership with the Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, has as soon as once more stepped up to help organizations all the way through the Tampa Bay area. Recently, the marketing campaign donated $3,185 to the Hernando Youth League, in which the Buddy Ball program was once created to allow disabled youngsters to play softball. The cash can be used to acquire mats for the Buddy Ball fields, which is able to allow players who use wheelchairs to simply transfer across the bases.

The Buddy Ball program supplies a chance for youngsters with disabilities to take part within the recreation they love. According to Jen Owen, one of this system’s representatives, the donation can be an amazing lend a hand to the youngsters. However, the group nonetheless calls for extra investment. Those who’re serious about finding out extra in regards to the Buddy Ball program would possibly consult with https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2748542 or touch the group by means of e mail at [email protected] or through telephone at 352-340-1891.

To be informed extra about how the ABC Action News Gives marketing campaign is serving to organizations all the way through the Tampa Bay space, keep tuned for long term updates.