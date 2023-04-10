Monday, April 10, 2023
type here...
Florida

Hernando County IHOP caught fire

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Hernando County IHOP caught fire


HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday morning, the Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) used to be known as to answer a industrial fire on the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) positioned at 3660 Commercial Way.

The fire used to be reported to be within the kitchen house of the eating place.

- Advertisement -

HCFR used to be in a position to extinguish the fire and no accidents have been reported.

Hernando County IHOP caught fire

Hernando County Fire Rescue

The IHOP sustained vital harm from the fire. As a consequence, the trade shall be closed till additional realize,

- Advertisement -

The explanation for the fire continues to be beneath investigation.



Source link

Previous article
Here’s how much rain fell in South Central Texas this past week
Next article
A.I. Is Coming for Lawyers, Again

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks