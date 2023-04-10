Hernando County IHOP caught fire

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday morning, the Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) used to be known as to answer a industrial fire on the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) positioned at 3660 Commercial Way.

The fire used to be reported to be within the kitchen house of the eating place.

- Advertisement -

HCFR used to be in a position to extinguish the fire and no accidents have been reported.

Hernando County Fire Rescue

The IHOP sustained vital harm from the fire. As a consequence, the trade shall be closed till additional realize,

- Advertisement -

The explanation for the fire continues to be beneath investigation.