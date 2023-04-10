Hernando County IHOP caught fire

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday morning, the Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) used to be known as to answer a industrial fire on the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) positioned at 3660 Commercial Way.
The fire used to be reported to be within the kitchen house of the eating place.
HCFR used to be in a position to extinguish the fire and no accidents have been reported.
The IHOP sustained vital harm from the fire. As a consequence, the trade shall be closed till additional realize,
The explanation for the fire continues to be beneath investigation.