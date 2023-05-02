Here’s why Will Levis fell out of Round 1 and what it ended up costing the rookie QB in salary

(*1*) USATSI



Will Levis, the present quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, had a tumultuous time all through the 2023 NFL Draft. According to Vegas odds simply two days earlier than the draft, he used to be anticipated to be picked 2d general. However, draft evening noticed Levis spending the complete night in the Kansas City inexperienced room, visibly dejected as none of the 31 names referred to as out through NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell have been his. Nonetheless, The Athletic reported that the Indianapolis Colts had Levis as their backup plan if a workforce as opposed to the Houston Texans had traded up for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who used to be in the end picked fourth.

While Levis tumbled down the draft board, he used to be decided on through the Titans and were given the alternative to be told in the back of 10-year veteran Ryan Tannehill in 2023. But with that mentorship got here a hefty price ticket of slightly below $25 million. In comparability, Sauce Gardner, the fourth general pick out in the 2022 NFL Draft and Defensive Rookie of the Year, just lately signed a four-year, absolutely assured contract value $33.5 million. Meanwhile, Logan Hall, the thirty third general pick out in the 2022 draft, signed a four-year, $9.3 million contract, $7.6 million of which used to be assured.

Given this crucial pay hole, the worth variations between choices will most likely stay the similar, at the same time as the 2023 salary cap jumps $16.2 million from the earlier 12 months to $224.8 million. Such a distinction in overall contract worth interprets to a just about $25 million chip on Levis’ shoulder.