Here’s What Texas Leaders Say About Trump Indictment – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas lawmakers are weighing in at the vote through a Manhattan grand jury to indict Donald Trump on fees involving bills made all the way through the 2016 presidential marketing campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual come upon.

It’s the first-ever prison case towards a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

The indictment, showed Thursday through Joe Tacopina, a legal professional for Trump, and folks acquainted with the subject who weren’t approved to talk about sealed prison fees, is an strange construction after years of investigations into his trade, political and private dealings. It is more likely to impress critics who say Trump lied and cheated his strategy to the highest and embolden supporters who really feel the Republican is being unfairly centered through a Democratic prosecutor.







Trump is the 1st commander-in-chief in U.S. historical past to be criminally indicted.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has many times attacked the investigation as politically motivated, used to be anticipated to give up to government subsequent week, consistent with an individual acquainted with the subject who used to be now not approved to talk about a question that remained below seal.

In bringing the fees, the Manhattan district lawyer, Alvin Bragg, is embracing an odd case that have been investigated through two earlier units of prosecutors, either one of which declined to take the politically explosive step of in search of Trump’s indictment.

In the weeks main as much as the indictment, Trump railed concerning the investigation on social media and instructed supporters to protest on his behalf, prompting tighter safety across the Manhattan prison courthouse.

Trump faces different doable criminal perils as he seeks to reassert keep an eye on of the Republican Party and stave off a slew of one-time allies who’re in search of or are more likely to oppose him for the presidential nomination.

The district lawyer in Atlanta has for 2 years been investigating efforts through Trump and his allies to meddle in Georgia’s 2020 vote depend. And a U.S. Justice Department particular suggest is investigating Trump’s garage of labeled paperwork at his Mar-a-Lago house in Florida and his efforts to opposite his election loss.

LAWMAKERS ACROSS TEXAS REACT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

See the most recent social media posts from lawmakers around the state underneath.

See extra Weaponization of our courts for political grievances is an abhorrent abuse of energy.



The George Soros-supported NYC DA is simplest furthering the novel liberal schedule to have elections decided on the jury field moderately than the poll field.



America merits higher. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 31, 2023

See extra No one—now not even a former President—is above the legislation. Some justice for his crimes might after all be served. https://t.co/70HmHIYfcH — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) March 31, 2023

See extra Alvin Bragg is a NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT to our justice machine. President Trump has been confirmed to have carried out NO fallacious. This is not anything greater than a political stunt to forestall Trump from changing into President in 2024! — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) March 30, 2023

See extra No one is above the legislation, now not even a former president. As a former public defender, I do know the significance of an even and impartial judicial procedure. I encourage my fellow Americans to position politics apart & chorus from violent rhetoric. This is a important second—we will have to now not fail it. — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) March 30, 2023

See extra A Manhattan Grand Jury on the behest of a weaponized prosecutor; who gained 1,000,000 bucks from Soros, has indicted a former U.S. President. This unparalleled assault towards Trump is an attack on the whole lot we dangle sacred about our Republic. — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) March 30, 2023

See extra 🚨 BREAKING: The Manhattan Grand Jury simply indicted President Trump. Real America is aware of that is all a sham. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) March 30, 2023

See extra Unprecedented. America’s justice machine will have to by no means be weaponized for political grandstanding. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 30, 2023

See extra Today’s indictment of former President Trump – led through a hyper-partisan, modern radical District Attorney – is a chilling instance of the justice machine being politically weaponized towards Americans. Those folks who care concerning the rule of legislation will have to & will have to chase away. #txlege — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) March 30, 2023

See extra The radical left has constantly weaponized our courts to silence conservative voices. The movements through the Soros-backed Democrat DA in NYC is the most recent instance of this abuse of energy. I stand with President Trump! 🇺🇸 #Trump — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 30, 2023

See extra The Democrat Party’s hatred for Donald Trump is aware of no bounds. The “substance” of this political persecution is utter rubbish. This is totally unparalleled and is a catastrophic escalation within the weaponization of the justice machine. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 30, 2023

See extra Trump’s indictment mirror strategies Stalin and his Communist Party used to damage their political combatants. “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime” Lavrentiy Beria

Stalin’s Secret Police Chief — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) March 30, 2023