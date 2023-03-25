Here’s the perfect Navratri diet plan for weight loss that will work

Trying to lose weight but can’t control your cravings? Maybe Navratri can be a perfect motivation for you. Most of us like to fast during this festival and if done right, you can actually lose weight in a healthy way. Navratri is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm in India. During this nine-day festival, people fast and avoid certain food items as a way of showing their devotion to God. Fasting during Navratri can be an excellent way to detoxify your body and lose weight. However, it’s essential to ensure that your diet during Navratri is well-balanced and provides all the necessary nutrients that your body needs. In this article, we will discuss the Navratri diet plan for weight loss.

Weight loss is not something that should be achieved by starving yourself. It should be done in a healthy and holistic way so that you can remain consistent. So, during the Navratri fast drink plenty of fluids, exercise regularly and include the below mentioned foods in your diet.

Navratri diet plan for weight loss

Here is a Navratri detox diet plan that can help you lose weight:

1. Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana khichdi is a popular dish that people enjoy during fasts or festivals like Navratri. It is made using tapioca pearls, peanuts, and potatoes. A study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology found that tapioca pearls are a good source of carbohydrates and have a low glycemic index, making them an ideal food for weight loss. Sabudana is also gluten-free and easy to digest, making it an ideal food item for people with sensitive stomachs.

2. Kuttu Ka Dosa

Kuttu ka dosa is another popular food item that is consumed during Navratri. It is made using buckwheat flour and is a good source of fiber and protein. According to the study buckwheat is also gluten-free and has a low glycemic index, making it an ideal food item for people who are trying to lose weight.

3. Samak Rice Khichdi

Samak rice khichdi is a delicious dish made using samak rice, also known as barnyard millet. This dish is rich in fiber, protein, and essential nutrients which promotes weight loss.

4. Lauki Raita

Lauki raita is a delicious side dish that is made using grated bottle gourd and yogurt. Bottle gourd is low in calories and has a high water content, which helps to detoxify, boost metabolism and help in weight loss. This raita will also help cool your body and beat the summer heat.

5. Roasted Makhana

Roasted makhana is a delicious snack that is consumed during Navratri. It is a good source of protein and fiber, making it an ideal food item for people who are trying to lose weight. Makhana is also low in calories and has a low glycemic index, making it an excellent choice for people who are trying to lose weight.

So, give the above food items a try as they are good options and healthy to consider during Navratri fast for weight loss. Happy Navratri!