Here’s how one art project in Denver more than doubled its projected cost | Colorado

(The Center Square) – In August 2021, town of Denver entered into an settlement with artist Matthew Mazzotta to create a 60-foot through 30-foot barn-like construction with slow-moving swings, lighting fixtures and an area artist’s mural at the roof for the National Western Center Riverfront for a cost of $400,000.

Nearly two years later, town came upon the project’s cost had more than doubled to $850,000.

- Advertisement -

Michael Chavez, public art program supervisor for town and county of Denver, mentioned the greater prices for the project have been because of “a perfect storm of post-COVID issues.”

“This issue has impacted all of our projects,” Chavez mentioned.

City documents state the greater prices have been because of “inflationary pressures, increased labor costs and supply chain issues …”

- Advertisement -

Chavez mentioned the majority of the greater prices have been because of the emerging prices of fabrics – most commonly metal and urban. One bid for the cost of concrete got here to $100,000. According to Chavez, town expected part that cost in line with earlier tasks.

The cost of iron and metal has greater 65% for the reason that get started of the COVID pandemic (March 2020 via April 2023), consistent with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over that very same period of time, concrete prices have greater 27%.

“It was a real sticker shock for us,” Chavez mentioned.

- Advertisement -

Once the cost of the project climbed above $500,000, it needed to pass in the course of the approval procedure through the City Council.

The council licensed the project in May.