Here’s how much rain fell in South Central Texas this past week

Finally, just right quantities of rain for portions of South Central Texas!

After beginning off the primary complete week of April in the summer-like 80s and 90s, a soggier and cooler climate development arrange and made for a winter-like finish to the week in San Antonio.

By the time all was once stated and performed, over an inch and a part of rain was once formally recorded at San Antonio International Airport, with upper, multi-inch totals recorded in our southern and japanese counties.

Here’s a take a look at rainfall totals reported through respectable remark stations from Wednesday, April 5 thru Saturday, April 8:

Rainfall Totals

Location Rainfall Total San Antonio International Airport 1.66″ Kelly Field 0.85″ Randolph Air Force Base 1.64″ Stinson Municipal Airport 1.43″ Seguin 1.76″ Gonzales 4.79″ New Braunfels 1.61″ Floresville 2.74″ Kenedy 4.85″ Sutherland Springs 1.76″ Tilden 5.40″ Boerne 1.29″ Bulverde 1.03″ Hondo 0.25″ Pleasanton 0.85″ Pearsall 0.55″ Cotulla 0.11″ Leakey 0.20″ Helotes 0.88″ Pipe Creek 1.00″ Adkins 1.07″

How Could This Help With Drought?

The rain discovered this week brings our grand general to a whopping 4.80″ for 2023 in San Antonio. For context, the typical quantity of rainfall that we “should” have amassed as much as this level is 6.59″, so we nonetheless have some paintings to do in the rainfall division!

In phrases of our drought prerequisites, the latest data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) means that our area wishes any place from 6″-12″ of rain to relieve the drought.

While the rain discovered over the past few days received’t totally eliminate the drought area-wide, it undoubtedly will have to lend a hand chip away at it!

Here’s the most recent drought track that was once launched on April 6, which does NOT come with this past rain match:

The newest Drought Monitor (which doesn’t come with the rain discovered 4/5-4/7), appearing provide drought prerequisites throughout South Central Texas.

Looking ahead to seeing what enhancements is also discovered in the following one who can be launched on Thursday, April 13!

Now we simply want to paintings on getting some much-needed rain into our westernmost counties.

