Here’s how much of your bank deposits are FDIC protected

When the U.S. financial savings and mortgage disaster hit within the Nineteen Eighties, I used to be reporting for my place of birth newspaper, the Evening Sun, in Baltimore.
The town editor despatched me out to interview depositors of one failed thrift. I’ll by no means put out of your mind arriving and seeing indignant, puzzled and teary-eyed shoppers ready in traces stretching for a number of blocks. It used to be a scene replicated loads of instances because the crisis played out, whilst rates of interest and inflation rose.
On Friday, a run on deposits resulted in the closure of Silicon Valley Bank, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. historical past. The bank used to be close down via the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver.
“Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds,” the FDIC mentioned in a observation.
The scenario supplies a possibility to remind depositors how much of their cash is protected via the government.
Wondering how protected your bank deposits are? Here’s a primer on FDIC insurance coverage.