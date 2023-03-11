Here’s how much of your bank deposits are FDIC protected

When the U.S. financial savings and mortgage disaster hit within the Nineteen Eighties, I used to be reporting for my place of birth newspaper, the Evening Sun, in Baltimore.

The town editor despatched me out to interview depositors of one failed thrift. I’ll by no means put out of your mind arriving and seeing indignant, puzzled and teary-eyed shoppers ready in traces stretching for a number of blocks. It used to be a scene replicated loads of instances because the crisis played out, whilst rates of interest and inflation rose.