Here are the NFL’s 5 ‘Thursday Night Football’ games that could get flexed and games that might replace them





The NFL house owners have authorized a changed proposal that will permit for flex scheduling of “Thursday Night Football” games between Weeks 13-17. However, simplest two flexes are allowed all the way through the season and 28 days realize is needed. The number one goal of the flex is to stop airing games on Thursday evening overdue in the season that have very little referring to the playoffs. So, until there are subpar seasons by means of the groups lately scheduled to play on Thursday evening between Weeks 13-17, there’s a excellent likelihood that the ones games will stay in top time. On the different hand, if one or each groups are suffering, the NFL will most certainly flex that sport out in change for a extra compelling matchup.

It will have to be famous that the rule for the NFL is that two short-week Thursday games are the restrict for the whole season. Therefore, the 5 groups who have already got two short-week Thursday games, together with the Lions, Packers, 49ers, Commanders, and Bears, would no longer be eligible to be flexed.

There are 5 Thursday evening games between Weeks 13-17 that could probably be flexed, in conjunction with games that could imaginable replace them. Despite the reality that the Cowboys have nationwide attraction, it’s not going that their sport shall be flexed since they are anticipated to be a contender this season. Seattle could also be expected to accomplish smartly after being one in every of the NFL’s maximum sudden playoff groups in 2022.

- Advertisement -

If for some reason why Seahawks-Cowboys have been to be flexed, the Broncos-Texans sport could be a excellent select. Though neither group had a perfect season final yr, each are starting a brand new generation, with the Broncos welcoming a former Super Bowl champion trainer, Sean Payton, and the Texans bringing in former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and No. 2 total select C.J. Stroud. This could be a thrilling matchup between two up-and-coming groups.

The sport between the Patriots and the Steelers in Week 14 has the next likelihood of being flexed than the one in Week 13. New England struggled final yr, in order that they could be in for some other tricky yr. The Steelers, who are anticipated to accomplish higher, have some other Thursday evening sport on the time table in Week 9 towards the Titans. If they do come to a decision to flex this sport, one imaginable substitute could be Jacksonville vs. Cleveland, a prime-time matchup between two former Clemson quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson. However, the Browns have already got a Thursday evening sport scheduled, which could make this much less most likely.

The Chargers-Raiders sport in Week 16 has an overly low likelihood of being flexed as it’s one in every of the NFL’s highest rivalries. (*5*), it could no longer make sense to take away a prime-time sport that shall be performed in Las Vegas. There are no longer many different juicy matchups on faucet for Week 16, however the Jets-Dolphins sport could be a notable one, as the Jets have already got six prime-time games scheduled, together with one on Thursday evening.

- Advertisement -

The Saints-Rams matchup in Week 17 has the absolute best likelihood of being flexed as each groups had dropping information final season and are no longer anticipated to compete for the Lombardi Trophy in 2023. The arrival of Derek Carr in New Orleans could stay the Saints afloat, however that will require Carr to play higher than he did final yr when he was once benched overdue in what grew to become out to be his ultimate yr with the Raiders. If the NFL comes to a decision to flex this sport, a Packers-Panthers matchup could be a excellent substitute. Both groups are younger with younger quarterbacks in Jordan Love and Bryce Young, respectively, and the Packers have an enormous following, whilst the Panthers could be contenders in the wide-open NFC South department.

Finally, the Jets vs. Browns sport in Week 17 is not going to be flexed as each groups are anticipated to accomplish somewhat smartly this season. However, whether it is flexed, the Dolphins-Ravens sport could be an appropriate selection. Both groups have simply 3 prime-time games scheduled, so it could make sense for the NFL to present them an extra prime-time sport if their information warrant it. This sport will characteristic a compelling QB matchup between Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson and will most likely have AFC playoff implications.



