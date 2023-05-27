Here are the figures from the latest Orange County crime survey

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The result of a neighborhood crime survey performed in Orange County had been launched and native leaders have shared the effects with the public on Friday via social media. During the assembly, Orlando police reported that the survey won 2,508 responses between April and May 12 and signifies that citizens really feel increasingly more much less protected in recent times.

The 2023 survey information presentations that citizens are involved that violent crime has turn into extra prevalent, and 70% of respondents wish to build up legislation enforcement presence of their communities, up from 59% in 2021.

- Advertisement -

Despite those numbers, police are having bother recruiting extra ability for the division. An OPD spokesperson mentioned that “because of what’s being portrayed on the news, not many want to come into this profession right now.” However, previous this yr, Orlando police Sgt. Yong Hall shared that the division’s applicant pool has been expanding.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina additionally mentioned the survey effects, pointing to demanding situations with prosecuting instances. Mina expressed fear that questions on prosecution and the prison justice device have been lacking from the survey. Nonetheless, he expressed toughen for process forces and neighborhood cooperation in addressing crime issues.

The survey integrated a number of questions on perceived ranges of violent crime in the neighborhood, emotions of protection, studies with gun violence, and reviews on lowering crime.