Here are all the woman who have been sentenced to death row in Florida





According to the Florida Department of Corrections, only two out of seventeen women who have been sentenced to death in Florida have actually been executed. The first recorded case of a woman being sentenced to death in Florida dates back to 1926 when a woman was convicted of killing her husband. Here are the women who have received the death penalty in Florida:

– Berta Hall (1929): Berta Hall and Gordon Denmark were sentenced to the electric chair on October 9, 1926, for killing Hall’s grocer husband. Their death sentences were commuted in 1929.

– Billie Jackson (1927): She was convicted of stabbing her musician husband and was sentenced to death in Duval County on February 1, 1927. Her sentence was commuted seven months later.

– Ruby McCollum (1954): She was convicted of shooting a doctor in Live Oak on August 3, 1952, and spent two years in jail awaiting death. The Florida Supreme Court later reversed the sentence and she was released in 1974.

– Irene Laverne Jackson (1962): She was accused of murdering her husband for his insurance money and was sentenced to death in Pasco County on April 24, 1962. She was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder and was paroled in 1972.

– Maria Dean Arrington (1968): She was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter in the death of her husband and later sentenced to death for killing the secretary of the Lake County public defender. Her death sentence was commuted to life in 1972.

– Sonia Jacobs (1976): She was convicted for her part in the shooting deaths of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and his friend and was sentenced to life with a 25-year minimum on her second trial.

– Kaysie B. Dudley (1987): She was sentenced to death for the murder of her mother’s employer but was later re-sentenced to life in prison with a 25-year minimum.

– Carla A Caillier (1987): She was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband in Tampa.

– Dee D Casteel (1987): She was sentenced to death for the murder of an 84-year-old woman but was later re-sentenced to life in prison.

– Deidre Hunt (1990): She was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting murders of two men she was involved in a murder scheme with.

– Andrea Hicks Jackson (1984): She was sentenced to death for the murder of a Jacksonville Police Officer but was later re-sentenced to life in prison.

– Virginia Larzelere (1993): She was sentenced to life in prison for masterminding the killing of her husband.

There have been two women who have been executed in Florida:

– Judias Goodyear Buenoano (1998): She was convicted of poisoning her husband and drowning her paralyzed son. She was executed on March 30, 1998, and was the first woman in Florida to die in the electric chair.

– Aileen Wuornos (2002): She was a serial killer who was implicated in the deaths of several men in Florida. She was executed on October 9, 2002.

There are currently three women on death row in Florida:

– Tiffany Cole: She was sentenced to death for her role in the double murder of a Jacksonville couple who were buried alive.

– Margaret A. Allen: She was sentenced to death for torturing and killing her housekeeper, whom she believed had stolen money from her.

– Tina Brown: She was sentenced to death for the brutal murder of Audreanna Zimmerman, whom she beat with a stun gun, hit with a crowbar, and set on fire.

