Help needed identifying human bones found in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is calling for assist from the general public identifying human bones found in a wooded house in Hudson on March 13.

Authorities mentioned the stays have been found in a wooded house close to the intersection of U.S. 19 and Ideal Lane.

The sheriff’s place of business mentioned the bones seem to be that of an grownup guy. The unidentified guy had a prior fracture to his decrease left leg and the left facet of his head close to his eye.

The earlier accidents seem to have came about previous in lifestyles and do not seem to be associated with his demise, government mentioned.

Also recovered with the stays have been a collared blouse, Sean Jean emblem denims with a dimension 36 waist, Adidas shorts and plaid boxer shorts. Red and white Nikes, dimension 10.5, have been additionally found.

The reason for the person’s demise has now not been decided.

If you’ve got any information in this guy’s id, please name the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-207-2488, or document pointers on-line at PascoSheriff.com/tips.