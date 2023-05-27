Heavy rainfall floods parking lot of SW Miami-Dade shopping plaza following days of stormy weather – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

On Friday, heavy rains led to flooding in different portions of South Florida, turning a parking lot in Southwest Miami-Dade right into a lake. The shopping plaza close to Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue was once seriously suffering from the downpours. Joseph Russ, a driving force, mentioned that the placement was once the similar as the day past. Jan Carlos Gomez, the landlord of 7 Maravillas meals truck, recorded the emerging floodwaters from within his car. The rain bogged down his trade just a little as other folks didn’t wish to pressure below such stipulations. Drivers discovered it tough to navigate in the course of the status water led to by means of the flood. Fortunately, the waters started to recede later.

Gomez mentioned that such occurrences are commonplace within the house, because the weather forecast at all times predicts a 50% probability of rain, nevertheless it ceaselessly pours all of sudden. In any other video captured thru a telephone, a waterspout was once noticed off Islamorada. The flooding compelled government to cancel the flood watch that they had issued previous for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

- Advertisement -

As the flooding led to inconvenience to the citizens, Sunbeam Television Corp instructed them to sign up for its publication for the most recent news updates.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper on your inbox

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.