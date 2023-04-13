Heavy rain causes major flooding in South Florida

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - Flash Flood Emergency prolonged via 2 a.m.

Flash Flood Emergency prolonged via 2 a.m.

Nearly a foot of rain fell in a question of hours in Fort Lauderdale – inflicting well-liked flooding, the closure of town’s airport, the shuttering of colleges and the suspension of high-speed commuter rail carrier for the Broward County area.

The town of Fort Lauderdale launched a observation Wednesday night time urging citizens and guests to stick off the roads till the water has subsided.

“Police and Fire Rescue continue to answer calls for service,” the observation mentioned. “Public Works staff are clearing drains and operating pumps to mitigate the water as quickly as possible.”

Cars power via a flooded boulevard on April 12, 2023, in Dania Beach, Florida. Getty Images



Broward County Public Schools, some of the biggest college districts in the country — and which serves just about all the Fort Lauderdale house — introduced past due Wednesday that each one its colleges would be closed Thursday.

Wednesday’s relentless showers induced the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to droop all arriving and departing flights starting at round 4:15 p.m. Eastern time. Late Wednesday night time, the airport tweeted that it might most probably stay closed till no less than midday on Thursday.

“The airport’s roadways are still closed and impacted by flooding,” the airport mentioned in a observation.

#TravelAlert No. 5. Please observe that #FLL is now anticipated to stay closed till no less than midday (12PM) on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The front roadways are nonetheless closed till additional realize. Roadway updates can be supplied as extra information is to be had… pic.twitter.com/tu02MavaeJ — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 13, 2023

Up to fourteen inches of rain had fallen around the house via Wednesday and the National Weather Service mentioned every other 2 to 4 inches have been conceivable as a heat entrance endured to push northward, bringing a possibility of thunderstorms.

More than 12,000 shoppers in Florida have been with out electrical energy Wednesday night time, consistent with PowerOutage.us.

The heavy rains additionally induced South Florida’s high-speed commuter rail carrier to close down. Brightline posted on Twitter Wednesday night time that educate carrier between Miami and Fort Lauderdale used to be suspended.

The National Weather Service in Miami declared a flash flood emergency round 8 p.m. Wednesday for Fort Lauderdale, in conjunction with the spaces round Hollywood and Dania Beach. A short while later, forecasters issued a twister caution for within reach Davie, Plantation and Lauderhill.

The carrier additionally issued a flash flood emergency for Fort Lauderdale and different spaces will run into pre-dawn hours Thursday as the danger of thunderstorms endured around the area, caution: “This is a life-threatening situation. Seek higher ground now!”

Video taken via witnesses confirmed water coming in the door at an airport terminal and a digital river speeding down the tarmac between planes.

On Broward Boulevard, a person used to be observed swimming to the curb at the flooded boulevard at rush hour as automobiles rolled via.

Drivers recorded themselves rolling via streets the place brown, swirling water used to be as much as the wheel wells or just about to the hood of automobiles.

There had been no speedy experiences of accidents or deaths.