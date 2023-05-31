Heat, Panthers can make history: NBA, NHL teams that have played for championship in same season





It has been rather a 12 months for sports activities lovers in South Florida as two in their teams are headed to play for a identify in the same season. On Monday, the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final and complex to their 2nd NBA Final in 4 seasons. The Florida Panthers additionally dissatisfied the No.1 seed Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, a Panthers workforce that gained its personal Game 7 at TD Garden previous in the NHL playoffs. This is the primary time ever that two South Florida franchises are headed to play for a identify in the same season.

Believe it or no longer, no NBA and NHL workforce in the same town have ever each gained all of it for the reason that NBA started play in 1947. However, there have been a number of circumstances in which NBA and NHL teams in the same town have complex to the NBA and Stanley Cup Final respectively in the same marketing campaign. With that in thoughts, let’s check out the towns that have noticed their NBA and NHL teams play for their recreation’s greatest prize in the same season, to turn how mythical it will be if the Heat and Panthers pull this off.

Warriors and Sharks, 2016

The Golden State Warriors and San Jose Sharks did not precisely play in the same town however complex to the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final in 2016. The Warriors played at Oracle Arena in Oakland and famously blew a 3-1 sequence lead towards LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. The Sharks, alternatively, made it to the Stanley Cup Final for the primary time in franchise historical past, however got here up brief towards the Pittsburgh Penguins in 5 video games. A gentle distinction to the rule of thumb here’s that, just like the Heat and Panthers, the Warriors and Sharks do not play in the same area, and even the same town. However, the 2 teams play very within reach and constitute the same area of the state.

Nets and Devils, 2003

The New Jersey sports activities scene loved rather slightly of good fortune in 2003. The New Jersey Devils captured their 3rd Stanley Cup in franchise historical past once they defeated the Anaheim Ducks in seven video games. The New Jersey Nets went to the NBA Finals for the second one consecutive season, however got here out at the shedding finish towards the San Antonio Spurs in six video games. The Nets, creating a 2nd immediately travel to the Finals, got here up two video games in need of having two 2003 championship banners raised at Continental Airlines Arena after shedding to the San Antonio Spurs in six video games.

Knicks and Rangers, 1994

The 1994 season was once a paranormal 12 months for the New York Rangers. They captured their first Stanley Cup since 1940 after they defeated the Vancouver Canucks in seven video games. The New York Knicks have been chasing an NBA identify round that actual same time. The Knicks have been only one win clear of profitable all of it once they beat the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the 1994 NBA Finals. However, the Knicks dropped the general two video games of the sequence, together with shedding 90-84 in Game 7 in Houston. There have been just about two championship parades down New York’s Canyon of Heroes in



