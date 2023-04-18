Healthy summer drink: Try this recipe of cucumber chaas

Are you tired of the same old boring summer drinks? Let’s mix it up with something fresh, delicious and healthy! Imagine a drink that cools you down, aids digestion, boosts immunity and helps in weight management – sounds too good to be true, right? But guess what, we have got the perfect summer drink that ticks all those boxes – it’s the one and only, cucumber chaas! Get ready to sip on this nutritious and refreshing drink that will take your taste buds on a ride and leave you feeling cool as a cucumber! Let’s take a look at how to make cucumber chaas and how it is beneficial for us.

Benefits of chaas

Chaas, also known as buttermilk, is a popular Indian drink that is not only delicious but also loaded with health benefits. Here are some of the benefits of chaas:

1. Aids digestion: Chaas is rich in probiotics that help in maintaining gut health, improving digestion, and reducing the symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders like bloating, gas, and constipation.

2. Boosts immunity: The probiotics in chaas also help in boosting immunity by increasing the production of antibodies in the body, thus protecting against infections and diseases.

3. Provides hydration: Chaas is an excellent source of hydration as it contains water, electrolytes, and minerals that help in replenishing the body’s fluids and preventing dehydration.

4. Reduces body heat: Chaas is a natural coolant and helps in reducing body heat, making it an ideal drink to beat the summer heat.

5. Low in calories and fat: Chaas is a low-calorie drink that is also low in fat, making it an ideal drink for weight watchers and those looking to maintain a healthy diet.

6. Rich in nutrients: Chaas is rich in essential nutrients like calcium, potassium, and vitamins B12 and D, which are important for maintaining bone health, improving metabolism, and enhancing the overall functioning of the body.

Addition of cucumber makes this drink perfect for summer. Cucumber is a refreshing and hydrating vegetable that is loaded with numerous health benefits. Cucumber is 95 percent water, making it an excellent hydrating ingredient that helps in replenishing the body’s fluids and preventing dehydration. It is also rich in essential nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, and potassium, which are important for maintaining bone health, improving immunity, and regulating blood pressure.

Here’s how to make cucumber chaas:

Ingredients:

* 2 cups of yogurt

* 1 cup of water

* 1 cucumber, peeled and chopped

* 1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder

* 1/2 tsp black salt

* A handful of fresh mint leaves

* Salt to taste

Recipe:

1. Blend the yogurt, water, and chopped cucumber in a blender until smooth.

2. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, mint leaves, and salt to taste.

3. Blend again until everything is well combined.

4. Pour the mixture into a glass and serve chilled.

Variations:

You can make various types of chaas like pudina (mint), mango, masala, beetroot chaas etc. and all you need to do is replace cucumber with your star ingredient. It is as simple as that to customize this summer drink!

So, beat the summer heat with this refreshing and nutritious drink and enjoy the benefits it has to offer!