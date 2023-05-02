‘He raped you,’ friend of E. Jean Carroll testifies she said after alleged Trump attack

A friend of author E. Jean Carroll, attesting Tuesday in Carroll’s civil defamation and battery case in opposition to former President Donald Trump, said that Carroll referred to as her and described the alleged attack mins after alleged attack came about.

Carroll, who introduced the lawsuit in November, alleges that Trump defamed her in a 2022 Truth Social post by way of calling her allegations “a Hoax and a lie” and pronouncing “This woman is not my type!” when he denied her declare that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman division retailer dressing room within the Nineteen Nineties.

She added a price of battery underneath a lately followed New York legislation that permits grownup survivors of sexual abuse to sue their alleged attacker regardless of the statute of barriers. Trump has denied all allegations that he raped Carroll or defamed her.

Lisa Birnbach, a author, used to be the primary individual Carroll said she informed concerning the alleged attack, “five to seven minutes” after the alleged attack came about, Birnbach said.

“She told me that Donald Trump recognized her outside or right in the doorway of Bergdorf Goodman, he asked her to help him shop, and assaulted her upstairs in a dressing room,” Birnbach testified.

Birnbach testified that she “thought it was kind of nutty” for Carroll to visit the undies division with Trump, however she didn’t suppose it used to be unhealthy.

“I had just spent a few days with him,” Birnbach said of Trump, referring to 2 days she spent at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property for a Feb. 12, 1996, piece she wrote for New York mag. “He didn’t strike me as dangerous.”

Former recommendation columnist E. Jean Carroll departs Manhattan federal court docket, May 1, 2023, in New York. John Minchillo/AP

Birnbach described the alleged attack as she said Carroll relayed it to her, pronouncing, “He slammed his whole arm, pinned her against the wall with his arm and shoulders and with his free hand pulled down her tights.”

“And E. Jean said to me many times, ‘He pulled down my tights, he pulled down my tights.’ Almost like she couldn’t believe it had just happened to her,” Birnbach said.

“As soon as she said that, even though I knew my children didn’t know the word, I ducked out of the room and I whispered ‘E. Jean, he raped you, you should go to the police,'” Birnbach testified.

“She said, ‘No, no I don’t want to go to the police,'” Birnbach informed the jury, pronouncing that Carroll made her promise that “‘you will never speak of this again and promise me that you will tell no one.’ And I promised her both those things.”

In previous testimony, Carroll described being in moderately of a stupor when she referred to as Birnbach after leaving the dept retailer, guffawing as she relayed her alleged stumble upon with Trump. It used to be Birnbach, Carroll said, who informed her to prevent guffawing as a result of she have been raped.

“And even when Lisa said it, it took a real effort for me to take it in,” Carroll testified. “Lisa is the one who focused my brain for that moment. It was Lisa saying that.”

Birnbach informed the jury that she supported Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, used to be “surprised and upset” Trump gained, and, on her podcast, referred to as Trump a “narcissistic sociopath” who’s “an infection like herpes that we can’t get rid of.”

But, she said, she used to be most effective attesting “because my friend, my good friend, who is a good person, told me something terrible that happened to her. As a result she lost her employment and her life became very, very difficult. I am here because I want the world to know that she was telling the truth.”

Birnbach said the account that Carroll gave when she went public with the accusation in her 2019 guide matched what Carroll informed her within the spring of 1996.

“After I read the excerpt, I called E. Jean and told her how brave she was and what a good piece it was,” Birnbach said.

“She’s not a victim,” Birnbach said. “She doesn’t want anybody’s pity. She is somebody who, and I think it’s the way she was raised, instead of wallowing, she puts on lipstick, dusts herself off, and moves on. I think that’s how she has gotten through her life.”

Carroll’s lawyers also are anticipated to name Jessica Leeds, a businesswoman who alleges that Trump groped her on an aircraft in 1979. Leeds first informed her tale to The New York Times simply ahead of the 2016 election. She is one of two girls whom the court docket dominated are allowed to testify about prior alleged attacks by way of Trump, as Carroll’s lawyers attempt to display a development of alleged conduct that Trump has lengthy denied.

“The evidence will show that Donald Trump assaulted Jessica Leeds on an airplane in 1979,” Carroll’s legal professional, Shawn Crowley, informed the jury remaining week throughout opening statements. “She was seated next to him in the first class cabin. After they made small talk and finished their meals, Trump lunged at her, he pressed his body against her, tried to kiss her, grabbed her breasts, and started to put his hand up her skirt, exactly as he did to Ms. Carroll.”

Trump has denied the allegations.

“Like Ms. Carroll, for a very long time, she didn’t tell a soul what happened,” Crowley said of Leeds. “She didn’t want to risk losing her job or being humiliated for coming forward. But in 2016, Ms. Leeds watched the presidential debate and she heard Donald Trump say that he had never kissed a woman without her consent. She knew she couldn’t stay silent any longer.”

“After Ms. Leeds spoke publicly, Trump attacked her. He called her a liar. He told the world that she was not his type. Sound familiar?” Crowley said.

On Monday, underneath go exam by way of protection legal professional Joe Tacopina, Carroll said she did not touch police after she used to be allegedly attacked by way of Trump as a result of, as a girl born within the Forties, she’s a member of the “silent generation” that did not discuss up about such issues. The change got here after Tacopina presented a number of of her recommendation columns for Elle mag by which she recommended that her readers name police within the tournament of a sexual attack or danger.

“There were numerous times where you’ve advised your readers to call the police” in spite of Carroll by no means reporting her personal alleged rape to police, Tacopina said to Carroll.

“In most cases I advised my readers to go to the police,” Carroll answered.

“I was born in 1943,” she said. “I am a member of the silent generation. Women like me were taught to keep our chins up and not complain. The fact that I never went to the police is not surprising for someone my age. I would rather have done anything than call the police.”

The solution used to be from the report as nonresponsive to the query posed, however the change endured the protection’s wondering of Carroll’s movements following the alleged attack, and their ideas that her conduct — no longer going to the police, no longer in quest of safety digital camera photos, proceeding to buy at Bergdorf’s — is at odds with how different intercourse attack sufferers may behave.

The nine-member jury of six males and 3 girls is weighing Carroll’s defamation and battery claims and deciding attainable financial damages.

Carroll’s lawsuit is her 2d in opposition to Trump associated with her rape allegation.

She prior to now sued Trump in 2019 after the then-president denied her rape declare by way of telling The Hill that Carroll used to be “totally lying,” pronouncing, “I’ll say it with great respect: No. 1, she’s not my type. No. 2, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” That defamation go well with has been stuck in a procedural back-and-forth over the query of whether or not Trump, as president, used to be appearing in his legit capability as an worker of the government when he made the ones remarks.

If Trump is decided to were appearing as a central authority worker, the U.S. govt would replace because the defendant in that go well with — because of this that case would depart, because the govt can’t be sued for defamation.

This month’s trial is happening as Trump seeks the White House for a 3rd time, whilst dealing with a lot of felony demanding situations associated with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, his dealing with of labeled subject material after leaving the White House, and conceivable makes an attempt to intervene in Georgia’s 2020 vote. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said remaining week she would make a decision whether or not to report felony fees in opposition to Trump or his allies this summer time.