He likes to be, under the sea: Florida man sets record for living underwater

KEY LARGO, Fla. — A school professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater with out depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys resort for scuba divers.

Joseph Dituri’s 74th day dwelling in Jules’ Undersea Lodge, located at the backside of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo, wasn’t a lot other than his earlier days there since he submerged March 1.

Dituri, who additionally is going by way of the moniker “Dr. Deep Sea,” ate a protein-heavy meal of eggs and salmon ready the use of a microwave, exercised with resistance bands, did his day by day pushups and took an hour-long nap. Unlike a submarine, the resort does no longer use era to modify for the higher underwater power.

The earlier record of 73 days, two hours and 34 mins used to be set by way of two Tennessee professors — Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fain — at the similar location in 2014.

But Dituri is not only settling for the record and resurfacing: He plans to keep at the resort till June 9, when he reaches 100 days and completes an underwater challenge dubbed Project Neptune 100.

The challenge combines clinical and ocean analysis at the side of tutorial outreach and used to be arranged by way of the Marine Resources Development Foundation, proprietor of the habitat.

“The record is a small bump and I really appreciate it,” stated Dituri, a University of South Florida educator who holds a doctorate in biomedical engineering and is a retired U.S. Naval officer. “I’m honored to have it, but we still have more science to do.”

His analysis contains day by day experiments in body structure to track how the human frame responds to long-term publicity to excessive power.

“The idea here is to populate the world’s oceans, to take care of them by living in them and really treating them well,” Dituri stated.

The outreach portion of Dituri’s challenge contains accomplishing on-line categories and broadcast interviews from his virtual studio underneath the sea. During the previous 74 days, he has reached over 2,500 scholars thru on-line categories in marine science and extra together with his common biomedical engineering lessons at the University of South Florida.

While he says he loves living under the ocean, there may be something he truly misses.

“The thing that I miss the most about being on the surface is literally the sun,” Dituri stated. “The sun has been a major factor in my life – I usually go to the gym at five and then I come back out and watch the sunrise.”