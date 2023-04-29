Monday, May 1, 2023
HBO series “White House Plumbers” debuting during 50th anniversary of the start of Watergate’s hearings

Next month will mark the 50th anniversary of the graduation of the historical Watergate hearings. In commemoration of this tournament, HBO is about to debut a brand new series entitled “White House Plumbers” on Monday. The series facilities on the movements of people who sought to re-elect a presidency however inadvertently led to its downfall. Through a riveting storyline, the series guarantees to offer an insightful and tasty retelling of one of the maximum notorious moments in American political historical past. To be the first to obtain breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, turn on browser notifications now.

