Hawks vs. Celtics live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Through 0 Quarter
Although the Atlanta Hawks had been the underdogs at tipoff, they have since taken keep an eye on of the sport. Either squad is able to win, however they lead towards the Boston Celtics 2 to not anything.
Atlanta hasn’t had any offensive standouts to this point with all avid gamers held to two issues or fewer. Boston is in a equivalent place to the Hawks as their squad has been held to not more than 0 issues.
that is the primary time Boston has ever been down going into the primary quarter
Who’s Playing
Boston @ Atlanta
Current Records: Boston 46-21; Atlanta 34-33
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks have not gained a recreation towards the Boston Celtics since Jan. 28 of final yr, however they are going to be having a look to finish the drought Saturday. Atlanta is getting proper again to it as they host Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET March 11 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a protection that has allowed a median of 116.99 issues in line with matchup.
Atlanta used to be ready to grind out a cast victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday, successful 114-107. Atlanta’s level guard Trae Young did his factor and shot 6-for-10 from past the arc and completed with 28 issues and 9 assists.
Meanwhile, Boston made simple paintings of the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday and carried off a 115-93 win. The contest used to be all however wrapped up on the finish of the 3rd, in which level the Celtics had established a 94-72 benefit. It used to be some other large night time for his or her energy ahead Jayson Tatum, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and completed with 30 issues and 7 rebounds.
The Hawks are anticipated to win this handily, however they will have to have crushed the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 simply too and as a substitute slipped up with a 126-109. In different phrases, do not depend Boston out simply but.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena — Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports – Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try without spending a dime. Regional restrictions might observe.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $74.67
Odds
The Celtics are a 4.5-point favourite towards the Hawks, in accordance to the most recent NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a just right really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favourite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have gained 18 out in their final 32 video games towards Atlanta.
