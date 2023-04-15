“Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker” Netflix doc: Lawsuit filed

Taylor Hazlewood, the person suing Netflix, alleges that Netflix took an image from his private Instagram web page and put it within the documentary.

DALLAS — A Kentucky guy this week filed a lawsuit in Dallas County court docket in opposition to Netflix, alleging the streaming large used his image in a documentary a few “hatchet wielding hitchhiker” who used to be convicted of homicide.

Taylor Hazlewood, the person suing Netflix for defamation, alleges that Netflix took an image from his private Instagram web page and positioned it within the documentary, mistakenly the usage of Hazlewood's photograph in a scene a few "stone-cold killer."

The documentary, “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,” premiered in January and tracked the upward push and fall of Caleb “Kai” McGillvary, his tale described through Netflix as a “happy-go-lucky nomad’s ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.”

Hazlewood, a breathing therapist in an extensive care unit, isn’t hooked up to McGillvary or his homicide case, his lawsuit stated.

WFAA reached out to Netflix officers however didn't in an instant listen again.

The image of Hazlewood used to be of him conserving a hatchet in June 2019, with the caption, “Hatchet by Gary Paulsen,” a connection with his favourite formative years ebook.

“Without any reason, other than pure recklessness, Netflix misappropriated the Hazlewood Photograph and used it in two separate parts of the Film,” the lawsuit stated.

After the documentary premiered on Netflix, Hazlewood started receiving messages from his buddies in regards to the image.

“What is happening here?” one good friend requested. “So something not so chill happens later in the documentary. Youre [sic] picture shows up again after hes [sic] charged with murder and its just bad vibes.”

Another good friend requested, “Bro wtf, are you in that?”

More buddies requested if Netflix requested for permission to make use of his photograph and the way they were given the image.

“They put your picture up with a murderer lol,” some other good friend stated. “They even blur some peoples faces in the doc too, wonder why they wouldnt [sic] do yours.”

Another good friend advised Hazlewood, “Wtf? Explain please.”

One good friend advised Hazelwood that his mom concept he used to be now hooked up to the McGillvary case “or that he was another infamous murder and that was why his picture was used,” the lawsuit stated.

“Hazlewood’s reputation has clearly been tarnished,” the lawsuit stated. “There are many acquaintances who will see Hazelwood’s photograph in the Film and will assume the worst without contacting Hazelwood to get the truth.”

Hazlewood is looking for greater than $1 million in punitive damages within the lawsuit.