Harry Belafonte’s lasting legacy in music and social justice





CBS News studies that Harry Belafonte, a trailblazer in music and a devoted social justice activist, has kicked the bucket on the age of 96. Belafonte’s legacy is one that can proceed to encourage and affect generations to come back. As a singer, actor, and recommend for civil rights, he used his platform to impact trade and make a distinction in the arena.

Belafonte’s decades-long profession incorporated numerous musical hits, reminiscent of “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and “The Banana Boat Song (Day-O).” But most likely much more importantly, he was once a tireless recommend for social justice, the usage of his popularity and affect to create certain trade in spaces reminiscent of racial equality and human rights.

Judith Smith, Belafonte’s biographer and an emerita professor on the University of Massachusetts, joined CBS News to talk about the have an effect on of Belafonte’s legacy. She emphasised his distinctive skill to deliver in combination other people from all walks of lifestyles and unite them in a commonplace motive, pronouncing that “Harry Belafonte was one of those rare individuals who could cross boundaries in terms of race, class, and gender.”

Belafonte's loss of life is a loss no longer only for the music business, however for all those that attempt to make the arena a greater position. His willpower to social justice, and his choice to make use of his voice and his platform for excellent, will proceed to be an inspiration to us all.


