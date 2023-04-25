Harry Belafonte, actor and pioneering Calypso singer, dies at 96

Belafonte used to be additionally an activist all through the Civil Rights Movement.

Harry Belafonte, the actor, activist and singer who popularized the Calypso musical taste along with his well-known music “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” has died. He used to be 96.

Belafonte died Tuesday of congestive middle failure at his New York house along with his spouse Pamela by means of his aspect, his consultant showed to ABC News.

- Advertisement - Singer Harry Belafonte waves to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., proper, as he leaves the column of civil rights marchers after strolling with them in Montgomery, Ala., March 24, 1965. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.