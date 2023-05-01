Harris County woman killed after reportedly being choked during sex with boyfriend

A sexual act in the bedroom left one woman dead and her boyfriend was charged with her death.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 800 block of Ashland Boulevard for an unknown medical emergency around 2:20 a.m.

SUGGESTED: Bond lowered for Joseph Harrell, suspect charged in Houston robbery that left woman paralyzed

- Advertisement -

When they arrived, they found a woman, 24-year-old DeJe Garrett-Hillard, lying unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.





- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES OUT OF HARRIS COUNTY

Officials say they spoke with the boyfriend, Jaaron Thomas, 27, who told them he and the woman were engaged in a sexual act called “erotic asphyxiation” when she went unresponsive.

After an investigation, Thomas was arrested and charged with Manslaughter in her death. His bond has been set to $40,000.