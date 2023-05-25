Harding High School student fatally stabbed by another student: St. Paul police

- Advertisement -



St. Paul police say a 15-year-old student was fatally stabbed by another student at Harding High School on Friday.

Authorities said the school followed its safety procedures and went into lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m. Friday. Police were called to the school, and when they arrived, they found school staff members providing aid to a 15-year-old boy who had “apparent stab wounds,” Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department said during a news conference on Friday.

The victim was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died. Officers located a possible suspect, a 16-year-old student, and took them into custody.

The school began dismissing students early at 1:20 p.m. and canceled all Friday evening activities and weekend events at the school, the district and police said.

Police said they continue to investigate the stabbing, including what led to the incident.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators posted on Facebook Friday,

identifying the person who was stabbed as a 10th-grade student. The teachers union plans to wear Harding colors — maroon and gold — starting on Monday to show support for the Harding community.

The incident marked the first homicide in St. Paul in 2023, Ernster said.



