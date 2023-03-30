Hardee County slowly recovering following Hurricane Ian and Peace River flooding

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hardee County and spaces alongside the Peace River felt the affects of Hurricane Ian. Now six months later, the group is rebuilding, however there are some spaces nonetheless suffering to get again to customary.

We had been in Hardee County within the hours and days following Hurricane Ian and just lately traveled again and toured the realm with Hardee County Sheriff Vent Crawford.

Sheriff Crawford mentioned they are doing “unbelievably well.”

“But recovery is still in the process for displaced people,” added Sheriff Crawford.

Crawford mentioned flooding used to be a large factor within the county. It led to harm to the sheriff’s place of business, and if the Peace River didn’t recede at the day and hour it did, deputies had been on the brink of evacuate masses of inmates from the prison.

During our first travel to Hardee County following Hurricane Ian, we met Vicky Sanchez. Her house close to the Peace River flooded, and the contents inside of had been most commonly destroyed, apart from for some pieces in plastic baggage.

“Coming through the back, the water was over my knee. I don’t know how to describe it,” mentioned Sanchez. “It hurts that everything was wiped out from under your feet in a matter of a night.”

Now six months later, we went again to Vicky’s group. Many properties alongside the road had been nonetheless lined with blue tarps and after we stopped at Vicky’s house, no person used to be there.

But for each blue tarp, there have been 5 new roofs.

Many of the long-lasting places that made the news following Hurricane Ian are actually doing significantly better, together with the web site the place the bridge washed out State Road 64 and just about claimed the lifetime of a state trooper. Sheriff Crawford mentioned it used to be repaired inside of weeks.

Although the rebuilding procedure isn’t entire, many of us in Hardee County will say issues are higher now. But Sheriff Crawford wish to see it again to customary for all.

“The delay sometimes—it’s just unbearable to those being affected. It’s an understandable process but it’s never quick enough and a lot of times that’s painful,” he mentioned.