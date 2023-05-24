H-E-B opening second store in Frisco, grocer announces









The loved Texas grocery chain H-E-B is ready to open a second location in Frisco, Texas. The new store will probably be on the intersection of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road and is predicted to open in overdue 2024, in line with a up to date announcement. Frisco’s first H-E-B location opened at 4800 Main St. in September 2022.

Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs for H-E-B, mentioned, “This new store builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas.” - Advertisement -

H-E-B has been increasing unexpectedly in North Texas, lately opening a store in Plano in 2022. Other places in building come with Allen, Alliance (Fort Worth), Mansfield, and McKinney. To view a complete listing of upcoming H-E-B retail outlets and land owned via the corporate in North Texas, consult with their site.