Actress Gwyneth Paltrow testified in a Utah court this week for a civil trial after a retired optometrist accused her of crashing into him whilst snowboarding on a bunny hill at an upscale Park City hotel.

Terry Sanderson introduced the lawsuit in opposition to the Goop CEO, claiming she recklessly crashed into him after which skied away in spite of his accidents. He mentioned the accident left him with damaged ribs and everlasting mind harm.