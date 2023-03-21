Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash

PARK CITY, Utah — Gwyneth Paltrow is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by means of a retired optometrist who mentioned that the actress-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 whilst snowboarding in Utah at some of the upscale ski hotels within the United States.

Terry Sanderson, 76, mentioned Paltrow was once cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they collided, leaving him at the flooring as she and her entourage endured their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain recognized for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele.

“Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control,” Sanderson’s legal professionals declare within the lawsuit, “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries. Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

In a case that has lasted years for the reason that 2016 incident, Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000 — claiming that the twist of fate in Park City was once a results of negligence, and left him with bodily accidents and emotional misery.

At ski hotels, the skier who’s downhill has the fitting of means, so a central query within the case is who was once additional down the novice’s run when the collision transpired. Both Paltrow and Sanderson declare in courtroom filings that they had been additional downhill when the opposite rammed into them.

Sanderson additionally accused Deer Valley and its workers of attractive in a “cover up” by means of no longer offering entire information on incident reviews and no longer following hotel protection insurance policies.

After his preliminary lawsuit in quest of $3.1 million was once dropped, Sanderson amended the criticism and he’s now in quest of $300,000. Paltrow — the Oscar-winning actress recognized for her roles in “Shakespeare in Love” and Marvel’s “Iron Man” movies — filed a counterclaim in response, seeking attorney fees and $1 in damages.

Paltrow has countered that he was actually the culprit in the collision, is overstating his injuries, and trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth. In addition to her acting career, she is also the founder and CEO of the high-end wellness company, goop.

In court filings, her attorneys deny Sanderson’s claims and allege that he was the one who crashed into her — a collision in which she sustained a “full body blow.” Her counterclaim alleges that members of Paltrow’s group checked on Sanderson, who assured them he was fine. It casts doubt on his motive and claims of injury, noting that before the incident, he had 15 documented medical conditions.

“He demanded Ms. Paltrow pay him millions. If she did not pay, she would face negative publicity resulting from his allegations,” her attorneys wrote in a 2019 court filing.

The trial in Park City is slated to last more than per week.