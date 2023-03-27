Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial: Terry Sanderson to testify

The celebrity’s lawyers also are anticipated to name her two kids, Moses and Apple, in addition to a ski trainer.

PARK CITY, Utah — The guy suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the crucial upscale hotels in North America is anticipated to take the stand Monday because the carefully watched trial is going into its 2d week.

- Advertisement - Attorneys stated Friday that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, would most probably testify first on Monday, earlier than his lawyers leisure and hand the Utah court over to Paltrow’s protection staff to make their case. Paltrow’s lawyers are anticipated to name her two kids — Moses and Apple — and a ski trainer who was once provide the day of the collision.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for greater than $300,000, claiming she skied recklessly into him from in the back of on a amateur ski slope, breaking 4 of his ribs and inflicting head trauma that manifested as post-concussion syndrome after the crash. Paltrow has countersued for $1 and lawyer charges, alleging Sanderson was once at fault and veered into her from in the back of.

After Paltrow testified Friday that the collision started when Sanderson’s skis zoomed between her legs, lawyers will most probably query Sanderson on his reminiscences. Craig Ramon, the only real eyewitness of the crash, testified that he heard a noisy scream and noticed Paltrow hit Sanderson, inflicting his skis to fly up into the air earlier than he plummeted down in a “spread eagle” place.

- Advertisement - Attorneys will most definitely ask Sanderson concerning the post-concussion signs that medical experts and his doctors testified to closing week. Paltrow’s lawyers also are anticipated to ask about his references to the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer’s status and whether or not the lawsuit quantities to an strive to exploit it.

Although the court in Park City, Utah, was once a ways from complete all the way through the primary week of the trial, the case has emerged as probably the most carefully watched famous person trial since Johnny Depp took Amber Heard to court nearly a yr in the past. Clips of lawyer outbursts and Paltrow’s Friday testimony were minimize and circulated broadly on social media, whilst observers have debated the motivations on either side to maintain the extended felony struggle seven years after the collision.