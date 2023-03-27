Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial continues as plaintiff Terry Sanderson expected to testify

The guy claiming Gwyneth Paltrow bumped into him on a ski slope seven years in the past is expected to take the stand Monday, after the Hollywood megastar and way of life influencer’s testimony in what’s expected to be an eight-day trial.

Paltrow, 50, advised the Utah jury unequivocally Friday that Terry Sanderson, 76, collided along with her from in the back of at the slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. Sanderson, a retired optometrist, first of all sued her for greater than $3 million in damages, an quantity later decreased to $300,000. Paltrow is counter-suing for $1 and lawyers charges.

How to watch Terry Sanderson testify in civil swimsuit towards Gwyneth Paltrow

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Testimony has additionally concerned about Sanderson’s well being. Witnesses, together with his physician and his daughters, have testified about Sanderson’s scientific issues, together with mind harm signs and damaged bones.

Attorneys try to identify whether or not Sanderson or Paltrow was once uphill on the time of the crash, some extent of ski etiquette that may also most probably resolve who’s chargeable for the twist of fate. Paltrow mentioned Friday that Sanderson skied into her again

Paltrow was once referred to as by way of Sanderson’s lawyers. Her lawyers are expected to name her kids, Moses and Apple, and now-husband, Brad Falchuck.

