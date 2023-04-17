Gwinnett man who hired hit man to kill ex-girlfriend arrested

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Snellville used automobile broker who allegedly hired a hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend and previous trade spouse used to be arrested in Texas on Friday, in accordance to court docket paperwork launched to 11Alive.

Stoney Williams used to be sought after for homicide within the capturing loss of life of 34-year-old Courtney Owens within the workplaces in their used automobile trade, Royal Court Motors in Gwinnett County on Dec. 9.

- Advertisement -

After being at the run for over 3 months, police discovered Williams simply out of doors of Houston through Pasadena Police Department. He used to be arrested and is being charged with malice homicide, prison homicide and annoyed attack, court docket data display.



Credit: Gwinnett Police Department - Advertisement - Stoney Williams









On the evening of the alleged homicide, detectives spoke with Stoney Williams on the dealership that afternoon and night time, as investigators processed the scene for proof.

- Advertisement -

RELATED: On the run: Snellville used automobile broker accused of hiring hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend/trade spouse

It wasn’t lengthy prior to Gwinnett County police concluded that the 41-year-old Williams organized to have Courtney Owens killed.

Arrest warrants say the hired gunman walked into the dealership, made Owens move to her knees, then shot her within the head with a rifle, and walked away.

Williams disappeared in early January after police arrested 23-year-old Wesley Vickers of Lilburn, who they are saying used to be the gunman who shot and killed Owens.

Just prior to Vickers’ arrest and Williams’ disappearance, Williams created a tribute web page on Facebook, in honor of Owens, appearing pictures of them on holidays in combination. He described her as an angel on earth. He wrote that she shined so vivid, and he used to be longing to see her once more.

In Owens’ obituary final month, Williams used to be indexed as her fiancé.

Williams is anticipated to be extradited again to Georgia at a later date.