The violins had been tuning, the woodwinds warming up and the trumpets blaring bits of Mahler. Then the musicians of the New York Philharmonic started to whistle and cheer.

Gustavo Dudamel, some of the international’s greatest undertaking stars, strode onto the degree this month for his first practice session with the Philharmonic since being named the ensemble’s subsequent song director. On this system used to be Mahler’s epic Ninth Symphony.

“I will have the opportunity in the next few days to hug everybody,” he informed the musicians, smiling and pumping his fist. “I’m very honored to become part of the family.”