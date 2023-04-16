Gunmen shoot up resort in central Mexico, killing 7 people

Authorities in central Mexico say a band of gunmen invaded a resort the place dozens of travelers had been spending the weekend and opened fireplace, killing six adults and a 7-year-old, government stated

MEXICO CITY — A band of gunmen invaded a resort the place dozens of travelers had been spending the weekend in central Mexico and opened fireplace, killing six adults and a 7-year-old, government stated.

Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state stated in a commentary that an 8th individual was once significantly wounded in the midafternoon assault on the La Palma resort. The commentary didn’t speculate on a imaginable purpose.

After the capturing, the attackers destroyed the spa store and took the protection cameras ahead of fleeing, officers stated. Three ladies, 3 males and the kid died.

A video posted on social media displays a number of people in swimsuits operating about crying, screaming and hugging their youngsters.

Mexican squaddies and police aided by means of a helicopter had been looking for the attackers.

Guanajuato, an agricultural and commercial hub, has been Mexico’s maximum violent state for years. The Jalisco New Generation drug cartel has been combating with native felony teams, together with the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which is it appears subsidized by means of the Sinaloa cartel.