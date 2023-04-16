Gunmen kill 7 in Mexico resort, local officials say

A band of gunmen invaded a hotel the place dozens of travelers have been spending the weekend in central Mexico and opened hearth, killing six adults and a 7-year-old, government mentioned.

Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state mentioned in a commentary that an 8th particular person used to be severely wounded in the midafternoon assault on the La Palma hotel. The commentary didn’t speculate on a imaginable cause.

After the capturing, the attackers destroyed the spa store and took the safety cameras prior to fleeing, officials mentioned. Three girls, 3 males and the kid died.

A video posted on social media displays a number of other folks in swimsuits operating about crying, screaming and hugging their kids.

Mexican infantrymen and police aided via a helicopter have been in search of the attackers.

Guanajuato, an agricultural and business hub, has been Mexico’s maximum violent state for years. The Jalisco New Generation drug cartel has been combating with local prison teams, together with the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which is it appears sponsored via the Sinaloa cartel.

Last November, a number of other folks have been killed in a shootout at a police station in the Guanajuato town of Celaya. That identical month, 9 other folks have been killed in a capturing in a bar in the Guanajuato the town of Apaseo el Alto. Last September, 10 other folks died in a pool corridor capturing in Guanajuato’s Tarimoro municipality.

