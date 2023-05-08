Monday, May 8, 2023
Gunman on the loose after Dallas train shooting that killed 1, injured 2
A combat broke out on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train, a spokesperson mentioned.

One individual is lifeless and two are injured after a combat broke out between two other folks on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train, a spokesperson mentioned.

DART law enforcement officials are looking for the alleged shooter, officers mentioned in a observation. A person serious about the altercation used to be transported however has since died, the observation mentioned.

One of the bystanders used to be transported to Baylor Hospital in Dallas, the different used to be handled at the scene with non-life-threatening accidents, a spokesperson mentioned.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

