Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say

OAK PARK, Ill. — Shots have been fired into cars as a funeral procession handed via a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two other people and hurting two others, police stated.

The taking pictures came about about 1 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck pulled along a car and somebody inside of opened fireplace because the procession traveled from Chicago in the course of the suburb of Oak Park simply west of town, Oak Park police stated.

Two other people in the car have been taken to a sanatorium in important situation, police stated. Two other people in some other car that used to be a part of the procession have been additionally struck by means of the gunfire and have been handled at a sanatorium for accidents that weren’t life-threatening.

No bystanders have been harm in the taking pictures and police made no fast arrests. Oak Park police stated the dep. had won no caution of dangers regarding the funeral procession.

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson stated the dep. didn’t imagine there used to be any further danger to the general public.