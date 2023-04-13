Gun used in Kentucky bank shooting can be sold at auction

Guns confiscated by means of legislation enforcement companies are transferred to the Kentucky State Police, which conducts an auction and assists in keeping a part of the proceeds.

Five folks have been killed and 9 others have been injured after a 25-year-old guy opened hearth at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, April 10.

- Advertisement - In a press conference tomorrow, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg stated that underneath Kentucky legislation the rifle used in the mass shooting “will one day be auctioned off.”

“That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law,” he stated.

Other folks on social media have additionally claimed that Kentucky legislation calls for weapons like the only used in the Louisville mass shooting to be sold again to the general public at an auction.

- Advertisement -

THE QUESTION

Does Kentucky legislation require weapons used in crimes like mass shootings to be sold at auction?

THE SOURCES

- Advertisement -

THE ANSWER

Yes, Kentucky legislation calls for weapons used in crimes like mass shootings to be sold at auction.

WHAT WE FOUND

Under Kentucky state law, all weapons and ammunition “confiscated by a state or local law enforcement agency” and no longer stored for “official use” – including those used in crimes – are required to be sold at a public auction to federally approved firearms sellers.

Those confiscated weapons are transferred to Kentucky State Police (KSP), which conducts the general public auction.

KSP assists in keeping 20% of the sale proceeds from an auction for departmental use, according to state law. The last proceeds are given to the state Office of Homeland Security.

Before any gun is sold, state legislation calls for legislation enforcement to “make a bona fide attempt” to decide if the weapon used to be “stolen or otherwise unlawfully obtained from an innocent owner.” In that case, the gun would be returned to its unique proprietor except they don’t seem to be eligible to buy one underneath federal legislation.

Capt. Paul Blanton, public affairs commander for KSP, didn’t resolution particular questions on whether or not the rifle in the Old National Bank shooting will be sold at auction. But he instructed VERIFY that the company is “required to comply with state laws as they are passed.”

In February 2023, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg introduced a brand new plan for confiscated weapons aimed at combating them from being used in violent crimes once more.

The mayor despatched a felony memorandum to Gwinn-Villaroel directing LMPD to remove firing pins from all guns the department seizes ahead of turning them over to KSP, successfully rendering them inoperative. But the got rid of firing pin will nonetheless stay paired with the weapon when it’s despatched to KSP.

In the memo despatched to LMPD, Greenberg stated that “after the transfer it will be possible to re-insert the firing pin into its corresponding firearm at the option of the recipient,” WHAS reported.

Prior to the switch to KSP, a caution sticky label may also be hooked up to the gun explaining that it is going to were used to dedicate a murder, together with the killing of a kid, in step with a press liberate from the City of Louisville.

Kentucky isn’t the one state the place weapons used in crimes are sold again to the general public.