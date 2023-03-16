Gun purchase waiting period bill clears House hurdle after hours-long debate | Colorado

(The Center Square) – A bill that might institute a three-day waiting period for firearm purchases in Colorado used to be handed within the House of Representatives after an hours-long debate that went into early Friday morning.

House Bill 23-1219 would simplest permit firearm purchases within the state “three days after a licensed gun dealer has initiated a background check of the purchaser.” The bill nonetheless faces no less than yet one more vote sooner than additional advancing.

Democrats argue the bill, which is certainly one of a number of gun restriction expenses making its means throughout the Legislature, would scale back gun violence.

“A 3-day waiting period requirement for the purchase of a firearm is commonsense, evidence-based policy supported by 72% of Coloradans,” Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, mentioned in a written commentary. “We’re here to deliver on our promise to pass legislation that protects more Coloradans from becoming victims of senseless gun violence.”

Republicans fixed a filibuster, proposing a number of amendments to the bill.

One modification that used to be proposed however failed would have made an exception from the firearm purchase waiting period for sufferers of violent crimes underneath the Victim Rights Act.

“In case you’re not familiar with the VAR crime list, these are the most heinous crimes committed in Colorado … these are the worst crimes that can happen to an individual,” mentioned Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, who proposed the modification.

“In this particular instance, that victim should be able to immediately go down and – assuming they pass the background check because that’s still in place – they should be able to purchase a firearm for their self defense,” he added.

Lawmakers also are bearing in mind expenses on increasing the state’s “red flag” gun regulation, carry felony protections on gun producers, and lift the minimal age to purchase firearms to 21. Democrats additionally offered an “assault weapons” gross sales ban closing week.