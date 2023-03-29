Gun owners rally in Springfield with legal battles against Illinois’ gun ban continuing | Illinois

(The Center Square) – Hundreds of gun owners lobbied their lawmakers Wednesday in Springfield, more than two months and a slew of lawsuits since Illinois enacted a ban on certain guns and magazines.

During a rally at a convention center in Springfield, Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson said the four plaintiffs groups with a consolidated case against the state’s gun ban will make a difference.

“This case that we are looking at will change not only Illinois, but every state in the union,” Pearson said.

The challenge is costing money, Pearson said, and not just private donations for legal fees. It’s costing taxpayers for lawyers to defend the law.

“So they use our money against us, but that doesn’t mean we’re going away, that doesn’t mean we’re going to give up, we are going to fight on no matter what,” Pearson said.

The federal challenges against Illinois’ gun ban are set to be heard in the Southern District of Illinois federal courts April 12. A state-level challenge will be heard at the Illinois Supreme Court in mid-May.

Before the gathering at a separate event, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois gun owners should be heard. He also raised concern about the recent school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, and heralded Illinois’ gun ban.

“We pray that will never happen in the state of Illinois and certainly an assault weapons ban will help us to limit the possibility that will ever occur,” Pritzker said.

After hundreds of gun owners marched down the streets of Springfield to the Illinois State Capitol, state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said the Second Amendment doesn’t come from the governor.

“This is from on high. It doesn’t come from a politician. It doesn’t come from anybody in this building and it sure as hell doesn’t come from J.B. Pritzker,” Rose said. “Each one of us has a right to defend ourselves, our families and our own homes, end of story, that’s why it’s in the Constitution of the United States.”

There are about 2.4 million Firearm Owner ID card holders in the state of Illinois.