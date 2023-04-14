Gulfport fashion designer creates recycled swimsuits for dogs

GULFPORT — Swimsuit season is upon us and one Gulfport designer is hanging out an entire new line of bikinis and shorts which might be made fully of recycled fabrics and designed particularly for dogs.

Tailor Sallee is a magician relating to turning outdated into new thru her corporate, Upcycled Fashion.

“So the Upcycled Fashion includes me sourcing thrifted, vintage and pre-loved clothing. I get a lot of donations or take a lot of clothing out of my own closet,” mentioned Sallee.

It used to be Sallee’s canine who impressed her to increase the industry from other folks to pets.

“Like humans, we want a little creativity, personality in our wardrobe, so then I branched out into pet bikinis and sunglasses,” mentioned Sallee. “I work with all different kinds of dogs, all different designs.”

With the assistance of her spouse Mikel Petree, the puppy bikini craze is making a touch in Gulfport.

“We began doing the puppy fashion displays, operating with shelters, after which I mentioned, ‘shall we take it a step additional, shall we get adoptable dogs off the runway,'” said Petree.

On Sunday, April 16, they are holding a special Bikini Model Dog Wash fundraiser at Gulfport Brewery from 3 – 7 p.m. It’s a chance to give your dog a bath and try on some pet bikinis all in one spot.

“People are so blown away that there is a pet bikini,” said Petree.

All the money raised from the wash will go toward the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Mia Lanz, who will be volunteering at the event, already picked out the perfect beach ware for her pups.

“I’m in love with just the fact of giving back and incorporating your fur babies into everyday lifestyle, especially fashion,” said Lanz, who is a fitness life coach at miamotivation.com.

For extra information, cross to www.tailorsallee.com.