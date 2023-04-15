Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies at 46

Ireland’s president has led tributes to Mark Sheehan of Irish rock band The Script after the guitarist’s loss of life at age 46

LONDON — Ireland’s president has led tributes to Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script, after his loss of life at the age of 46.

The band mentioned Sheehan died in a sanatorium on Friday after a temporary sickness. In a remark, The Script known as him a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend.”

Formed in Dublin in 2001 by way of Sheehan, singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, The Script crowned U.Ok. and Irish charts with its self-titled debut album in 2008. It incorporated the hits “We Cry,” “Breakeven” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” which reached No. 1 in 5 nations.

The band’s pop-inflected rock sound made it one of Ireland’s largest bands within the 2010s. The Script went directly to have six Top 10 albums within the U.Ok. and one best 3 album within the U.S.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins praised the band’s “originality and excellence” and despatched condolences to Sheehan’s circle of relatives.

“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world,” Higgins mentioned.

Sheehan is survived by way of his spouse, Rina Sheehan, and their 3 kids.