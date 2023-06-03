Monday, June 5, 2023
type here...
Texas

Group of teens rob, assault 16-year-old with AR pistols in hand

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Group of teens rob, assault 16-year-old with AR pistols in hand




SAN ANTONIO – On Friday night time, a gaggle of youngsters, between the ages of 14 to 16, robbed a 16-year-old boy in San Antonio, whilst protecting AR pistols. They took his jewellery, footwear, hoodie, and extra, in step with the San Antonio police.

The theft happened in the 400 block of Morningview, and the police have been knowledgeable simply ahead of 10 pm. Upon achieving the crime scene, officials discovered the sufferer, who shared the incident main points.

- Advertisement -

The sufferer defined that the gang got here in a automotive and started robbing him. During the incident, 3 of them held AR pistols. The sufferer additionally shared that one of the kids punched him in the face ahead of taking his possessions.

The suspects then fled the scene the usage of a stolen automotive and went to the condo complicated in the 3400 block of E Southcross Boulevard. The San Antonio police carried out a seek operation in the realm however may just now not find the suspects.

Also on

Copyright 2023 by means of – All rights reserved.

- Advertisement -

Previous article
DeSantis, Pence and other GOP 2024 hopefuls, but not Trump, set to appear at Iowa rally
Next article
Poison hemlock was spotted in a Dallas suburb. Here’s what you should know about the plant

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks