Group of teens rob, assault 16-year-old with AR pistols in hand

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday night time, a gaggle of youngsters, between the ages of 14 to 16, robbed a 16-year-old boy in San Antonio, whilst protecting AR pistols. They took his jewellery, footwear, hoodie, and extra, in step with the San Antonio police.

The theft happened in the 400 block of Morningview, and the police have been knowledgeable simply ahead of 10 pm. Upon achieving the crime scene, officials discovered the sufferer, who shared the incident main points.

The sufferer defined that the gang got here in a automotive and started robbing him. During the incident, 3 of them held AR pistols. The sufferer additionally shared that one of the kids punched him in the face ahead of taking his possessions.

The suspects then fled the scene the usage of a stolen automotive and went to the condo complicated in the 3400 block of E Southcross Boulevard. The San Antonio police carried out a seek operation in the realm however may just now not find the suspects.