Group of North Koreans defect, cross border into South Korea

A bunch of North Koreans crossed the Northern Limit Line in a fishing boat and South Korea’s military patrol boat situated the crowd, South Korean government stated Thursday.

The incident came about on May 6 and government from the Defense Ministry, National Intelligence, and the Unification Ministry stated that the federal government is interrogating the ones North Koreans and can’t proportion any main points this present day.

The quantity of North Koreans fleeing to the South has dramatically diminished from over 1,000 once a year for many of the 2000s to round 100 because the COVID-19 breakout in 2020, knowledge from the Unification Ministry presentations.

A South Korean Navy Incheon-class frigate (again) is observed from a ferry touring to South Korea's jap island of Ulleungdo within the East Sea, often referred to as the Sea of Japan, on November 3, 2022. Anthony Wallace/AFP by way of Getty Images, FILE

229 other people defected from North Korea to South Korea in 2020, however not up to 100 defected from North Korea in 2021 and 2022, in step with South Korea’s Ministry of Unification. Provisionally, 34 other people have defected in 2023, in step with the Unification Ministry.

The drop in defectors observed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the next years has now not been observed because the Nineties, the Center for Strategic and International Studies stated in a report.

One of the primary components inflicting the drop in defectors used to be the closure of the North Korean border to forestall the unfold of the COVID-19 virus, CSIS stated within the record. Other efforts, like North Korea’s marketing campaign to publicize how tough existence in South Korea is, additionally will have contributed to the decline, CSIS stated.