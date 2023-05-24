Group of Florida men arrested in connection to Carrolton burglary

The Carrollton Police Department in Georgia lately apprehended 5 Florida men who’re believed to had been concerned in a chain of burglaries at AT&T shops around the southeastern phase of the United States. The arrests had been made after police replied to an in a single day burglary name at an AT&T retailer situated on Columbia Drive on May seventeenth.

Upon arriving on the scene, government found out that the entrance gate used to be broken, there have been indicators of compelled access, and a few of the cars at the premises were entered. The police division estimates a complete loss and injury of greater than $20,000. After reviewing surveillance pictures acquired from FLOCK cameras in addition to video from the quick house, officials had been ready to establish the car that used to be concerned in the incident, which led them to factor an alert.

- Advertisement -

Subsequently, the car used to be discovered in Alpharetta; and it used to be all the way through the investigation of this incident that officials had been ready to attach the suspects to the Carrollton burglary. The men at the moment are being held on the Carroll County Jail, the place they’re going through a spread of fees. These come with felony injury to assets, second-degree burglary, coming into auto (3 counts), ownership of equipment for the fee of against the law, and ownership of a firearm all the way through the fee of against the law.