Greg Sankey seems to prefer nine SEC games: ‘The league at the forefront … does not stand still’





On Monday night time, forward of the 2023 SEC spring conferences, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey gave a touch about his choice for the collection of convention video games the SEC will have to play starting in 2024. The debate facilities round whether or not to play 8 or 9 convention video games as the SEC transitions to 16 groups and competes to earn bids in an expanded College Football Playoff a yr from now. Though league presidents may vote by means of Thursday on long run scheduling fashions, even this is not a walk in the park, and Sankey stated that the factor would possibly drag past this week. While some in the SEC hope to upload a 9th sport, it reportedly would not earn the league further cash, and discussions are some distance from finalized on how earnings can be allotted or how a lot CFP get entry to the SEC would possibly chance by means of changing its agenda. Nevertheless, Sankey urged the SEC has no goal of status nonetheless, pronouncing, “Whether change happens immediately is part of a careful consideration and a deep consideration.” Impacting the eight-or-nine determination is how an additional sport would have an effect on bowl eligibility and the SEC’s position in the expanded 12-team playoff. The agendas for the new scheduling layout, no matter it can be, range from one program to any other. The votes would require a easy majority of the 14 present faculties, and as one SEC athletic director warned, it might be unwise to speculate on the end result.



