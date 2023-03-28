Greek prime minister calls general election for May 21

Greece’s center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has known as a general election on May 21 within the aftermath of a educate crisis that has diminished his celebration’s long-standing majority in opinion polls

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday known as a general election on May 21, within the aftermath of a educate crisis that has diminished his celebration’s long-standing majority in opinion polls.

The Feb. 28 educate crash in northern Greece left 57 other folks lifeless. The crisis stirred public anger, reducing a lead by means of the conservative New Democracy celebration by means of about part to 4 issues over its left-wing major rival, Syriza.

“The country needs clear skies … our work continues more boldly and with fewer compromises,” Mitsotakis stated right through a televised Cabinet assembly.

Mitsotakis, the 55-year-old son of the overdue former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, has remained common during his four-year time period. But extra not too long ago his recognition has been dented by means of allegations of wiretapping by means of state safety products and services, in addition to the federal government’s failure to give protection to rail community protection.

The election is not going to supply a brand new govt.