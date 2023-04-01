Grapevine road rage shooting: Woman shot in neck







GRAPEVINE, Texas — The Grapevine Police Department wishes the general public’s assist to spot the motive force chargeable for a road rage taking pictures on Friday morning.

Police stated round 7:15 a.m. Friday {that a} 27-year-old lady was once getting into the southbound lanes of Texas 121 from Bass Pro Drive when she and a person riding some other automobile turned into concerned in a road rage incident.

The guy pointed a small pistol at her and fired, consistent with police. The bullet went throughout the lady's neck, and he or she was once in a position to soundly pull over at the shoulder as the person stored riding away.

Paramedics transported the lady to the clinic with non-life threatening accidents.

Police stated the shooter is described as a white guy with brown hair, riding a gloomy grey, newer-model Mazda CX9 SUV.

Police stated detectives are running to find any surveillance movies in the realm that can have captured the suspect's registration code or different figuring out information.

Anyone with information at the taking pictures is requested to name Grapevine police at 817-410-3900.

We are investigating a taking pictures that came about this morning on westbound SH-114 close to Texan Trail. One sufferer was once taken to the clinic. We will free up extra information quickly. — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) March 31, 2023

